Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $217.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.90 million and the highest is $219.07 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

