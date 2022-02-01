Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.48 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.75. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 609,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.