Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.75. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 609,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

