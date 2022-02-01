Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.13. Tenet Healthcare also reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,979. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

