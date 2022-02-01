Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.02 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post $15.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.54 million to $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 million to $57.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.53 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,231. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

