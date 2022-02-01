Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,871. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

