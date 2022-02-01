Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $91.22. 214,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,935. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

