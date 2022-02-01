Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,562. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

