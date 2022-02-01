Zacks: Brokerages Expect NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.21. NatWest Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NatWest Group.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 10,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 763.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

