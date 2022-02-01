Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million.

NVEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $7,407,000.

Nuvei stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.48.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

