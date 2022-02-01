Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $38.79 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.32 million.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 18,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

