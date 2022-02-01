Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AXTA opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

