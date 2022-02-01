Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 82,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.