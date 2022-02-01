Zacks Investment Research Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

