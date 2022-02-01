Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 1,188,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

