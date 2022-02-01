Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
Shares of ZWS stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 1,188,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
