$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 121,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

