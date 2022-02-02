$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.