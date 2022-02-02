-$0.05 EPS Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 510.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 37.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DouYu International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

