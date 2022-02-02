-$0.10 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 275,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

