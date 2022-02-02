-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

