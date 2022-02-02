-$0.16 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock valued at $54,249,442. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,344,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,854,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.