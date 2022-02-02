$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

