$0.27 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

MDRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

