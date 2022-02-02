$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter.

SII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Sprott has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $8,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

