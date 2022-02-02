-$0.43 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,320 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

