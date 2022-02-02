$0.44 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

First Community stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.