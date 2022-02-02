$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 183,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

