$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,691,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,274. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.