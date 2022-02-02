$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

