$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.09. Criteo reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Criteo by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Criteo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,783,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 421,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,774. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

