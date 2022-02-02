$1.25 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.35. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,936. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

