$1.25 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.35. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,936. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.