$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85. TFI International has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.