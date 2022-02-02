$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85. TFI International has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

