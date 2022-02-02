$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.
TFII opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85. TFI International has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.