$10.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $10.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.43 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $36.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $40.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,900. Nucor has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 124,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.