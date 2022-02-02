10,908 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $649,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

