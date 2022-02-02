156,210 Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 156,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARE stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $404.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 over the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

