158,300 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 158,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.43. 50,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

