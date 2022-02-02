175,000 Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000.

Several research analysts have commented on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

