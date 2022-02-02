$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report $2.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 million and the highest is $2.53 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

KMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KemPharm during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,191. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.