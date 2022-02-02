$20.98 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,257.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $109.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,275,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.