$20.98 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,257.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $109.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,275,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.