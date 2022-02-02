200,000 Shares in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000.

NASDAQ REVEU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

