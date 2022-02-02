$277.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce $277.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.29 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 19,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

