$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.02 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 434,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,092. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $591.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

