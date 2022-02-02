325 Capital Llc Purchases 7,622 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

