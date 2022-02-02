345 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

