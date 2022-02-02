3,855 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

