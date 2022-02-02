$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.63 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,057. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

