40,000 Shares in two (NYSE:TWOA) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in TWO by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in TWO by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TWO during the 2nd quarter worth $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. two has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

