4,817 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

