5,100 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $390.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.91 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

