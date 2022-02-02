$695.70 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $695.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.00 million and the lowest is $620.90 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

