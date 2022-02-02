$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce sales of $73.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $291.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.